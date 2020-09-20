Political parties oppose Himanta’s proposal

State Govt moves poll panel for postponement of BTC elections

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/KOKRAJHAR, Sept 19: Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state health department has urged the State Election Commission (SEC) for further postponement of elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) which evoked sharp reaction from political parties and other organisations in BTAD.

The election to the 40 constituencies of the council was slated on April 4 but was postponed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In addition to this, the administration of BTC was brought under the control of governor Jagdish Mukhi on April 27 after the expiry of the term of the council.

As per sources, the SEC has planned to conduct the elections to BTC in October-November.

“The health department has categorically asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to defer the BTC polls. We have written to the State Election Commission as well as to chief secretary to postpone the elections and withdraw the model code of conduct,” Sarma told reporters here on Saturday.

Sarma said that if the elections now take place in BTAD, the Covid-19 infection will spread further not only in the four BTC districts but also in other adjoining districts of the state.

The minister said that if the Covid-19 situation further deteriorates due to the elections, the health department will not be able to handle the pandemic.

He said that hospitals have already faced oxygen shortage.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) was the first to react sharply to Sarma’s statement.

BPF spokesperson and former BTC deputy chief Kampa Borgoyary and senior leader Doneswar Goyary said the minister’s comment was unfortunate.

“The elections should be conducted within October,” they said.

They argued that if panchayat elections could be conducted in Bihar and Rajasthan, why not the elections can be conducted in BTAD.

“No democratic rights cannot be sidestepped in the name of Covid-19 pandemic situations for long period,” Borgoyary said.

Reacting to Sarma’s statement, UPPL president Pramod Boro said that the council election is need of the hour to elect public representative in the council. He, however, emphasized for strict initiative and observation of the Covid-19 pandemic situation to conduct the elections.

Kokrajhar District Congress Committee vice president Mazhaharul Islam expressed resented over Sarma’s remark and said that it is a political conspiracy for postponement of the polls.

“We oppose the statement of the health minister on BTC elections. The BJP has been politicising over the BTC elections. Government should conduct council elections,” Islam said.