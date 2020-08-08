Political tensions rise ahead of monsoon session in Manipur

HT correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 8: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic that has cost the lives of at least 11 persons till date, the political tensions in Manipur have been rising ahead of the one day session of 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 10. The opposition Congress has vowed on Saturday to step up the protests against the ruling government.

Notably, the congress has been demanding the assurance of the chief minister to hand over drug kingpin Lhukhosei Zou’s case to CBI. Zou, a former chairman of the Autonomous District Council, Chandel district along with 7 others was arrested with 4.5 kg of heroin, 280200 WY (world is yours) tablets, Rs 57,18,000 in cash, Rs 95,000 scrapped currency notes and several other incriminating articles on June 19, 2018.

Additionally, the opposition Congress also questioned the government’s commitment in tackling the coronavirus pandemic in the state. “The ruling government’s measures to stem the Covid pandemic has been less effective so far because of the loopholes in various sectors. As a result, the local transmissions have been increasing drastically,” Vice President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Moirangthem Hemanta said during a press conference at the Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Saturday.

Notably, ahead of the no confidence motion, the Chief whip of the Congress legislators, Konthoujam Govindas issued a three-line whip to its legislators instructing them to be present in the House during discussion and voting on no confidence motion on August 10. Opposition leader and former chief minister O Ibobi said, “All the members are directed to vote in line with the decision made by the Congress Legislature Party.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s chief whip P Sanratchandra has also issued a whip instructing all its MLAs to be present in the House until the session is over and vote in favour of the Government. It may be noted here that the coalition Government comprises of BJP with 18 legislators, NPP with 4, NPF 4, LJP 1, Trinamool Congress 1 and Independent 1.

While the opposition Congress has 24 legislators at present. In the 60-member Manipur legislative Assembly the effective strength at present is 53 after 4 Congress legislators were disqualified by the Speaker and 3 BJP legislators resigned as members of the House. The Speaker had also disqualified the lone AITC legislator but an interim order of the High Court of Manipur stayed the Speaker’s order till August 20, 2020.