Poll-bound Assam’s devp is priority, says Modi

PM launches ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’; lays foundation stone of two bridges in Assam ** NDA govt fixing ‘historical mistake’ of predecessors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Keeping in mind the upcoming assembly polls in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tried to woo voters of the state asserting that his government is correcting the ‘historical mistake’ of neglecting Assam, and ‘the state’s development is its priority.’

Modi also said BJP’s double engine governments at the Centre and in Assam reduced geographical and cultural distances between the state and rest of the country.

Virtually launching a series of development initiatives for road, waterways and digital connectivity named ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’, Modi said, “Prior to Independence, Assam enjoyed a high per-capita income but since 1947, its development was neglected.”

Correcting the historical mistake of neglecting Assam had begun with former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, and now it has gained strength with the BJP government taking its development as a priority,” he said.

Union minister for road transport and highways; Union minister for law & justice, communications and electronics & information technology; MoS (I/C) for ports, shipping and waterways and chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya were present on the occasion.

To mark the launch of ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’, he inaugurated the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

He laid the foundation stone of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launched digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

He also laid the foundation stone of a bridge between Dhubri, Assam and Phulbari, Meghalaya.

Modi lamented that not so much work related to connectivity on Brahmaputra has been done earlier. He said due to this reason connectivity within Assam and in other areas of the North East has always been a major challenge. He added that bridges like Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Setu, Bogibeel Bridge, Saraighat Bridge are making the life of Assam easier today.

The Prime Minister lauded the chief minister of Assam and his government to work to achieve this. Majuli has got Assam’s first heliport and is getting the fast and safe road options as long pending demand is being met with the bhumi poojan of the 8 km long bridge connecting Kalibari with Jorhat.

Similarly, the 19 km long bridge from Dhubri to Phulbari in Meghalaya will improve connectivity in Barak Valley and will reduce distance between Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam.

The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who have been depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 km to be travelled by road to 19 km, which is the total length of the bridge.

The three Ro-Pax services which were launched on Thursday makes Assam a front-runner state to be connected with Ro-Pax services at this scale. This, along with the four tourist jetties will significantly improve Assam’s connectivity with the Northeast.

By connecting the North East with the rest of India, dependence of the region on the narrow connecting part would be reduced, he said adding that Jogighopa IWT Terminal would strengthen an alternative route to connect Assam with Haldia Port and Kolkata through a waterway.

The Prime Minister said the new routes are made for the convenience of the common man and development of the region. He added Ro-Pax service between Majuli and Nemati is one such route which would reduce the distance from about 425 km to just 12 km.

In his speech, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the day as historic as the dream of Mauli’s people for a bridge over River Brahmaputra connecting Majuli with Jorhat is going to be realised.

Thanking the Prime Minister and Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari for this initiative, he said that Rs 3,200 crore Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project would harness the potential of Barak and Brahmaputra Rivers and it would strengthen economic foundation of the state.