Poll duty officials asked to join their respective offices

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, May 5: The officials, staff teachers, professors of various offices, schools and colleges who are engaged in various election related duties will be released by the concerned cell in charge.

Issuing an order to this effect on Tuesday, Cachar deputy commissioner and district electoral officer KeerthiJalli stated that these officials, staff, teachers and professors of various departments will be released with immediate effect to enable them to join their respective offices subject to completion of assembly election, 2021 related at the concerned cell.

This order further stated that all officials, staff, teachers and professors of different offices, schools and colleges shall report for their duties to their concerned offices immediately.