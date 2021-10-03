Poll fever gaining momentum in Thowra

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 2: Following the announcement of the poll date, the political parties have geared up their election campaigns for Thowra assembly seat.

CPI has fielded advocate Krishna Gogoi against BJP’s Sushanta Borgohain and Raijor Dal candidate Dharjya Konwar.

In a booth committee meeting of the CPI at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Kendra on Wednesday, presided over by Mani Gohain, the CPI candidate called upon the party workers of the Left and Democratic alliance to work dedicatedly to persuade the voters about the alleged anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the BJP led government.

The meeting was inaugurated by Puna Changmai. Socialist leader Pranab Doley, CPI(ML) leader Balinda Saikia, Dharma Baruah (CPI), Jayanta Gogoi and Ibrahim Ali in their speeches urged the workers to get prepared for the electoral battle.

National Politburo member of the CPI(ML) Kabita Krishnan recently addressed an election rally in support of advocate Krishna Gogoi and called upon other Opposition parties to withdraw their candidates in his favour.

She called upon Raijor Dal supremo Akhil Gogoi to support the left party candidate as the left parties supported his cause in 108 Sivasagar LAC in the last elections.

Krishnan severely criticised the BJP for the eviction drive at Garukhuti which she said exposed the ruling party’s anti-people policies. She was accompanied by CPI(ML) central executive member Cliffton V Rajario, Ballindra Saikia and Riku Borgohain.

Sushanta Borgohain who joined the saffron brigade after winning the seat as an INC candidate, is seeking a fresh mandate from the electorate in Thowra.

In a number of election meetings in Rajabari GP on Sept 29, Borgohain urged the voters to strengthen the hands of the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government in the state to develop the constituency.

He was accompanied by former BJP MLA Kushal Duwori, and other BJP leaders Subhash Dutta, Santamoni Sonowal, Nabin Gogoi, Mani Hazarika and Mrinal Phukan.

The TMPK and TMMK also organised meetings in Dihingmukh Liebeel, Miri Pathar and Baligaon in support of Sushanta Borgohain the same day.

Deserted by almost all of the 70 organisations that had earlier supported Raijor Dal in the last election, Akhil Gogoi led party now prepares to fight the elections for their candidate Dharjya Konwar in the constituency all alone.

The stakes against Konwar in the Thowra LAC are rather very high as there is no sizeable Muslim population in Thowra to back him up who are traditionally anti-BJP and what their party enjoyed in Sivasagar.

Further, without the support of the indigenous peoples organisations like the Ahom Gana Moncha, Brihattar Asomiya Yuva Morcha, Asom Surakhya Sena, SC Students Union, Gana Aikya Sangram Samity, Assam Indigenous Peoples Protection Committee and the like which enjoy considerable followers in the constituency, it will be very challenging for the Raijor Dal candidate to win the poll battle on his own.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi’s rendezvous with the Congress and TMC leader Mamata Benerjee in recent times has irked the workers of these parties who now blame him as unethical and against the interest of regionalism.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.