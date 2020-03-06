Poll-oriented budget with no new tax

Himanta presents Rs 2,349.79 cr deficit state budget **18 new flagship prog announced ** Free rice for 51.39 lakh households

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented Rs 2,349.79 crore deficit budget for 2020-21 fiscal in the state assembly on Friday announcing various schemes and programmes for 30 to 40 lakh families to take the state towards progress and development.

Keeping in mind upcoming election to the state assembly, the finance minister has mentioned no new tax proposal in the budget. On the other hand the budget proposes to provide free rice to 51.39 lakh households of the state.

“The estimated transactions during the year will result in an estimated deficit of Rs 367.19 crore. This, together with the opening deficit of Rs 1,982.60 crore will lead to a budget deficit of Rs 2.349.79 crore at the end of the financial year 2017-18,” Sarma said while presenting the budget in the House.

“Taking into account the expenditure of Rs 161,757.17 crore under public account and Rs 100 crore under contingency fund, the aggregate expenditure for the year is estimated at Rs 247,779.86 crore,” Sarma said.

“The budget estimates of 2017-18 showed a receipt of Rs 84732.16 crore under the consolidated fund of the state. Out of this, Rs 70719.61 crore is on revenue account and the remaining Rs 14,012.55 crore under capital account,” he said.

“We have increased the expenditure by Rs 30,000 crore over last three years which has a multiple effect on the economy of the state,” the minister pointed out.

“Our spending has touched a new bench mark each year crossing Rs 50,000 crore mark for the first time in 2016-17. Then Rs 60,000 crore in 2017-18 and crosses Rs 70,000 crore in 2018-19 fiscal,” the minister also said.

Sarma announced 18 flagship programmes implementation of which will be the top most priority of the government throughout the year.

The finance minister announced free electricity to tea garden workers and BPL families, subsidy will be offered on electricity tariff to every other consumers of the state.

Sarma announced housing loan to all government employees at a very low interest rate of 5.05% without any collateral security up to a limit of Rs 15 lakh. The government is planning to kick start this programme with State Bank of India and subsequently include other banks and financial institutions also, he said.

“A scheme for higher education loan for the children of all state government employees has also been approved. The employees can avail this loan up to an amount of Rs 10 lakh at 4% interest rate,” he said.

He announced 18 key initiatives namely “Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala.”

Under Swami Vivekananda Assam Youth Empowerment Yojana (SVAYEM), one lakh youth will be provided suitable credit support for taking up income generating enterprises. The loan amount will be up to Rs 1 lakh for the new business and up to Rs 2 lakh for the existing entrepreneurs.

The state government will provide 20% subsidy and will also set up ‘Risk Fund’ with select banks so that the banks will be encouraged to advance loans without much hesitation of recovery issues.

Under Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Yojana (KAMS), the government proposed to promote 1 lakh women self-help groups. Each SHG will be extended a financial support upto Rs 5 lakh as loan including capital subsidy over a period of time. An initial grant of Rs 25,000 will be provided to each group in the current financial year and then subsequent support will depend on fulfilling a set of criteria.

This programme would directly help more than 10 lakh women in the state and currently I propose to allot Rs 250 crore in the current financial year.

Under Gene Bank for Indigenous Fish (GBIF), a propagation technology will be developed and standardized for certain fish species to suit the local environment. This will be beneficial for the local fishermen also. Accordingly, in the greater interest of the state, it is proposed to initiate a Scientific Conservation Programme for Indigenous Fish (SCoPIF) by involving the Fishery College of Assam & the fisheries department, covering both experimental and natural habitat at an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore.

The government has decided to providing eggs to all of these children twice a week as part of the mid day meal programme. This programme will cover 42.61 lakh children in lower primary and upper primary schools across the state.

Under Price Stabilisation Fund, the government planned to strengthen the hands of our food & civil supplies department by providing fund. An amount of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked in this budget for the scheme.

Under financial incentives for Ujwala, the government plans to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per family. This will fasten the adoption of LPG connections and transform the kitchens of rural Assam in a rapid manner, the minister said and added for this purpose, Rs 5 crore has been allocated in this budget.

Under Tejasvi Navadhitamastu Edu-Infra Funds (TNEIF), the government proposes to allocate special grants of Rs 667 crore for infrastructure development of professional colleges and universities to be spent over a period of three to four years as detailed here.

“I propose to start 8 women colleges in minority dominated areas, three government degree colleges, three polytechnics, 20 B.Ed Colleges, 33 skill development centers, one dairy science college at Sorbhog, one agro forestry and biodiversity college at Kukilabari, a new university of veterinary and life science by carving from Assam Agriculture university, a new cultural university in Majuli and three universities at Hojai, North Lakhimpur and Barpeta districts,” Sarma said..

Under the City Infra Development Fund (CIDF), Rs 1,200 crore will be spent on big public infrastructure projects, in the 6 large cities of the state with more than one lakh population, including Silchar, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon and Tezpur. Each city will be allocated Rs 200 crore under this scheme, he said.

Under Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY), new tractors for farm mechanization will be supplied in each revenue village, football field development in convergence with MGNREGA in each revenue village and establishment of Knowledge Centres in each panchayat.

The minister also proposed another scheme “Mission Muga” under which the government will work with basic seed producers from traditional families, weavers and local entrepreneurs. Further, the youth who are interested in this area and graduates from NIFT and such other institutions will be made partners in marketing. The serious entrepreneurs and active NGOs working in this sector will also be roped in.

“Underf Zero Interest On Crop Loans, we are exploring innovative ways to increase the credit flow. To encourage the uptake of credit by the farmers, we propose to introduce “Zero Interest Crop Loans” by giving 100% interest subventions on agricultural loans taken by farmers of Assam upto Rs 1.00 lakh,” he said.

Under Financial Incentives For Farmers Using Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), the government proposes to introduce a one-time cash incentive of Rs 3,000 per inactive KCC holding farmer if he renews the Card. The government proposed to allot Rs 65 crore in this budget, he said.

He also announced conversion of 1,000 timber bridges Into RCC bridges and construction of rail overbridges.

The government also proposes to initiate the works related to 10 ROBs at Barpeta Road – Sorbhog, Kaithalkuchi – Nalbari, New Guwahati – Panikhaiti, Jagiroad Yard, Dhalpukhuri – Lanka, Lumding Yard 7) Tinsukia Yard, Bhalukmara – Jorhat Town, Naharkatia – Duliajan, Basugaon – Dangtal

“I propose to allocate Rs 50 crores for this purpose so that the works can be taken either by railways or PWD(R) as per the feasibility and at mutual convenience,” the minister said.

The government also proposed Rs 5,000 to each 67.14 tea garden workers as financial inclusion. Initially, Rs 2500 to each workers who have opened bank account and subsequently another Rs 2500 will be paid to them if the wages are received through the bank account continuously for six months, he said.

The government also proposed to set up a Pravasi Asomiya department for the Assamese people settled in various countries up to second and third generations and are keen to connect to their roots in the state.

“We provide free text books to the students of Class-IX & X. This scheme will be extended to the next year too, with the provision of free text books for the students of Class XI & XII, studying in govt./provincialised higher secondary schools/junior colleges and colleges, in five core subjects. A fund of Rs 45 crore is being earmarked for this purpose in this budget,” he added.

“The government had proposed to provide two-wheelers to the top 1,000 girl students who pass Higher Secondary Examination, in the next financial year, in order to provide easy access to them for higher education. I propose to allocate a sum of Rs 5 crore in this budget, he added.

The budget also proposed to provide financial support of Rs 50 lakh each for the infrastructure development of deserving Secondary Schools which are more than 100 years old.

The budget proposed for setting up of six more new planetariums at Majuli, Kaliabor, Amingaon, Bongaigaon, Diphu and Silchar. Land for the proposed new planetariums have been identified. Construction of planetariums at Nalbari, North Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar are at advanced stage of completion, he added.