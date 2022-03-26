Poll Rolls For Autonomous Council Published

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 25: The final Electoral Roll of the Member of Autonomous Council election has been brought out by the district administration of Karbi Anglong. In a press conference held here at the Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner’s office, the DC, Dibakar Nath said that most of the grounds for claims and objections were based on shifting of residence and change of residence due to marriages.

DC Nath said, “We called for the claims and objections on February 24. The dates for Claims and Objections were from February 24 to March 11. We completed the Claims and Objections on March 21. Today we have published the Final Electoral Roll.”

The number of names removed from 10 Member of Autonomous Council constituencies in Karbi Anglong are 10 from Howraghat 753 with final electors of 31,099, 11 from Langfer 689 with final electors of 41,640, 12 from Phuloni 162 with final electors of 21,279, 13 from Langhin 87 with final electors of 28,022, 14 from Korkanthi 217 with final electors of 25,833, 15 from Mahamaya 256 with final electors of 25,806, 16 from Namati 186 with final electors of 19,099, 18 from Lumbajong 1,360 with final electors of 69716, 19 from Dhansiri 878 with final electors of 39,073 and 20 from Singhason 50 with final electors of 17,310.