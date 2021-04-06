Polling personnel reach destination in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR/ Gossaigaon, April 5: All polling personnel and security forces along with required polling materials have reached their respective destinations on Monday evening in the three constituencies of Kokrajhar for the third phase Assam assembly elections scheduled on Tuesday.

District election administrations and police have completed their preparation with deployment of strict security arrangements across the three constituencies including 30 Kokrajhar East constituency (ST), 29 Kokrajhar West constituency (ST) and 28 Gossaigaon constituency (General) in Kokrajhar.

Polling personnel and security jawans have left for their respective polling stations along with polling materials in the morning and reached at their respective destinations across the constituencies.

A total five candidates are in fray for contesting the assembly elections in Kokrajhar East constituency, including Pramila Rani Brahma (BPF), Lawrence Islary (UPPL), Manaj Kumar Brahma (IND), Sailendra Nath Brahma (IND) and Mijink Brahma (IND).

Political analysts predict that tough contest will be taking place in Kokrajhar East constituency between BPF candidate Pramila Rani Brahma and UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary.

A total 183994 voters (male 90475 & 92416 female) are going to cast their votes in 282 polling stations on Tuesday on their choice of candidates to elect public representative for next five years.

A total five candidates are in fray to contest the assembly elections in Kokrajhar West constituency including Rabiram Narzary (BPF), Manaranjan Brahma (UPPL).

A total 186389 voters (male 94185 & 89664) are franchising their democratic voting rights in 267 polling stations across the constituency.

In Gossaigaon constituency, a total 9 candidates are in fray for contesting the assembly elections, including Majendra Narzary (BPF), Somnath Narzary (UPPL).

A total 191069 voters (male 96933 & female 91848) are going to cast their votes in 279 polling stations across the constituency.

Kokrajhar deputy commissioner and returning officer Bhaskar Phukan told that district administration and police have prepared strict arrangements across the district to meet free and fair assembly elections.

He informed that all polling personnel and security forces have reached their respective destination with poll materials by Monday evening.

SP Rakesh Roushan told that a security vigil has been put in place in all polling stations besides deployment of armed police jawans and VDP personnel.

He said that sufficient flying squad and polling officials have been made in the constituencies across the district.

Meanwhile, unknown miscreants reportedly torched an election office of BPF party Debargaon under Kokrajhar East constituency on Sunday evening.

BPF party condemned the incident and demanded a strict investigation into the incident and suspected that the incident was perpetrated by opposition party members.

BPF candidate Pramila Rani Brahma visited at the spot and strongly condemned the incident. She has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, UPPL party denied the allegations levelled against the party’s involvement with the Debargaon incident and termed that the incident was perpetrated by BPF party itself to create chaos among the voters.

UPPL party condemned the incident and demanded a strict enquiry into incident.

“UPPL party is a peace loving party and accordingly the party can’t be involved with such kind of activities”, a senior party leader said.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the third-phase of election slated to held on April 6 ended at 6pm on Sunday.

Two constituencies falling under district election office in Gossaigaon will go to polls on April 6.

Giving a snapshot of the arrangements of the assembly election, the Gossaigaon DEO Pallavi Sarkar dwelt at length the measures to conduct elections free, fair and smoothly in a meeting held at the conference Hall of SDO-Civil office in Gossaigaon on Sunday.

She further said that security measures have been beefed up in the two constituencies in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sarkar informed that for the constituencies falling under Gossaigaon district election office total of 546 polling stations had already been set up where 2184 polling personnel have been engaged.

On the other hand with a view to empower the woman voters two model polling stations in each of the two constituencies.

As per the reports received here, in 28 Gossaigaon LAC, the total voters are 1,87,752 out of which there are 96,496 male voters, 91,254 female voters and 1 third gender voter.

Meanwhile, in 29 Kokrajhar (West) LAC the total voters are 1,83,012 out of which 93,795 male voters, 89,216 female voters and 1 third gender voter.

Out of total 546 polling stations in two constituencies 279 polling stations and 34 auxiliary polling stations have been set up in 28 Gossaigaon LAC and in addition to 267 polling stations and 24 auxiliary polling stations have been set up in 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) LAC.