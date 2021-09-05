Poshan Maah launched in Silchar; ‘Poshan on Wheels’ bus flagged off

HT Bureau

SILCHAR, Sept 4: The inauguration of POSHAN Maah 2021 at Cachar district was celebrated by the Social Welfare Department with pomp and grandeur. The ceremony was inaugurated by additional deputy commissioner, Social Welfare, Jessica Rose Lalsim and district development commissioner, Cachar, Rajib Roy along with district social welfare officer, Cachar, Saswati Shom at the deputy commissioner office, Cachar here on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a rally of Anganwadi women workers and Anganwadi health workers along with supervisors and POSHAN coordinators and assistants of the district and block.

The “POSHAN on wheels” bus was flagged off from the deputy commissioner office, the vehicle will move towards Banskandi, Rajabazar, Lakhipur and Binnakandi ICDS projects to mobilise the population of tea garden areas on adequate nutrition and celebration of the POSHAN Maah.

This “POSHAN on Wheels” bus will travel across all the ICDS projects of the district for the next five days and mobilise the population of the district on required messages on nutrition.

Speaking on the occasion district social welfare officer Cachar Saswati Shom said “POSHAN on Wheels” signifies the awareness of the masses in order to eradicate malnutrition from the children of age group of 6 months to 6 years as well anaemia from the pregnant women and nursing mothers.

“The POSHAN on wheels will ply in Cachar for 5 days and after that it will be handed to district social welfare officer Karimganj for 3 days and then will move to Hailakandi for 3 days and then will move to Guwahati to cover other districts,” she added.

Emphasising on the significance of Poshan Maah, Shom said that the main focus of POSHAN on wheels is to make aware the beneficiaries of tea garden areas as most of the severely malnourished children are detected in this area as well as anaemic pregnant women and nursing mothers.

DSWO Shom said, “If through this awareness we can bring down the rate of malnourishment and anaemia during this 1 month then we will think that we have achieved the goal.”