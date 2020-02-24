Post-Bodo accord:  Kamatapur state demand gets louder

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 23: The All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) has intensified its stir for creation of separate Kamatapur state under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India notwithstanding the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has isolated the demand for separate Bodoland state after signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord with the Centre and the state government.

Koch Rajbongshi is one of the non-Bodo communities scattered in various parts of the state including BTAD with 60 lakhs population.

“Create separate Kamatapur under Article 2 and 3 of the Constitution of India ahead of 2021 Assembly elections or face consequences”, the student body warned the Centre in mass gathering programme organised at Dimalgaon playground here on Sunday.

The student body also demanded the government to grant Schedule Tribe (ST) status to the Koch Rajbongshi community according to the promise made by the leaders of ruling BJP during elections.

Thousands of activists and people from all walks of life from Koch Rajbongshi community took part in the programme and shouted slogans against the government with banners and placards.

The programme was supported by Koch Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti, ex-KLO Coordination Committee, Koch Rajbongshi Cultural Society and Koch Rajbongshi Chilarai Sena.

In his address, AKRSU president Karmeswar Roy strongly criticised the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre for taking the demands of the community seriously.

“BJP leaders promised for granting ST ststus to our community during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 2016 assembly elections and again in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But they have not done anything to keep their word,” Roy said.

Speaking on the occasion, AKRSU adviser Hiteswar Barman said the government has been making inordinate delay in granting ST status to the community even as Koch Rajbongshsis fulfilled all criteria needed for ST status.

AKRSU adviser Atul Roy, general secretary Jibesh Roy and many other speakers said they have to go for mass agitation to pressurise the government for early solution to their issues.

They also said that the government will be responsible for any untoward incident if it fails to grant ST status to the community at the earliest.