Post-lockdown: Assam Govt mulls ILP-like system

Nizamuddin Markaz visitors to face criminal charge: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: Assam government is considering for an ILP-type entry permits (on temporary basis) for people who have been stranded outside Assam following the clamping of lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government wants to regulate the inflow of the people, including permanent residents, who are planning to come to Assam after the nationwide lockdown is over.

“We will allow phase-wise entry into Assam because if, for example 50,000 people arrive on a single day then we will not be able to handle that load as we do not have such a big quarantine facility. So we will have to sequence them,” he added.

The government will take a final call on this by Wednesday and will launch a website through which people can apply if they want to come to Assam, Sarma said.

“The Assam government is mulling to introduce an entry permit to regulate the (number of) people coming to Assam from a health point of view. It is not a restriction to come to Assam, but to rationalise the load depending on our quarantine facility,” he said.

“We seek suggestions from people in this regard,” Sarma said addressing a press conference here.

“It is one of the two big challenges for us. If 50,000 people will return to the state in a single day, we will not be able to handle the situation. We do not have enough quarantine facility for such a huge people. So, we are considering to start a permit system for those who have to enter the state once lockdown is withdrawn,” Sarma said.

“We will allow people to come back in a scientific and a systematic way. We want to regulate the inflow of the people. We will not allow all 50,000 people to enter into the state at a single time. They will be permitted to enter Assam at a given time,” the minister said.

“The people who want to come back to Assam will have to register their names in the web sites on April 8 and 9. They have to give details of their destination- where they will go during their registration so that we can avail the quarantine facilities for them,” the minister said.

For the people residing in other northeastern states and passing through Assam, the state may issue transit pass and every such detail will be considered once the plan is finalised within the next two days, he said.

The minister said the government will take stringent action against those Nizamuddin Markaz returnees who are still hiding. “We would file case against absconding returnees for willful disobedience if they do not come out within today, he said.

“Those who do not come out by today, the government will file case against them under Disaster Management Act. Government will register case against them for wilful disobedience. But I have talked to Jimmedars and Aamirs of Jamaat, police officials also talked to them. So I am optimistic that the matter will end by this evening,” Sarma said.

Sarma informed that though the government got information that 831 people were around the Nizamuddin area, all of them did not take part in the congregation.

“The Health Department has estimated 617 people from the state attended the event, of which samples of 128 are yet to be taken. We have spoken to the local Markaz people and they have appealed to the attendees to report. Despite our repeated efforts, if they do not come out, then we will take action,” he stressed.

Sarma said there are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Assam and the total number stands at 26.

“We have crossed the 2,000-mark in tests across our five laboratories. Out of this, 1,809 samples came negative and 165are awaited, besides the positive ones,” he said.