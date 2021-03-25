 Postal ballot voting begins in Hojai

HT Correspondent

Hojai, March 24: The procedure for collecting postal ballots from door- to- door for voters with disabilities (PwDs) and senior voters above 80 years of age in the Hojai election district started on March 23 and will continue for the next few days.

Total 2479 persons have been found eligible to vote from home in the election district out of which 424 are persons with disabilities and 2055 are senior voters. Altogether 33 teams have been deployed in the postal ballot collection process including one polling officer, one official, one micro observer, one police personnel and a videographer in each team for three LACs of the election district.