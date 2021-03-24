Postal ballot voting starts in Cachar

HT Correspondent

Silchar, March 23: Postal ballot voting process, for octogenarians and persons with disabilities, whose application was earlier accepted, has started at Cachar from Monday.

On this occasion, Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi jalli flagged off the process from the mini secretariat complex.

Addressing the polling staffs, Jalli said, “I wish all of you success so that you can complete the voting process in a peaceful and orderly manner and I sincerely wish your cooperation in this voting process”. She also advised the staffs to follow all the Covid19 protocols during the voting process.

It may be mentioned that, a total of 77 poling teams marched towards seven assembly constituencies of the Cachar district to complete the voting process through postal ballot. Each team consists of one micro observer, one presiding officer, one first polling officer and one videographer. Voting was held from morning 9 am to evening 5 pm.

Later in the evening, the polling staff returned to the mini-secretariat complex after completing the voting process. According to the Postal Ballot Paper Cell, the team 2 in charge of the LAC 12 Udharbandh has managed to garner a maximum of 19 votes.

Jalli gave a warm welcome to the team 2 with uttorio, flower bouquet and chocolates.

The postal ballot voting process will continue till March 27, the district election official said.

The elderly and PWDs who exercised their franchise from the comforts of their homes expressed their gratitude to the ECI for extending the facility for the first time ever in the electoral annals of the country.