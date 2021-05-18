Tuesday, May 18
Potholes in Demow claiming lives, plaguing communication 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 17: Potholes occurring on some parts of NH-37 in Demow have created problems for people of the district.

Media has been continuously highlighting the condition but to no avail as authorities have been turning a deaf ear to the woes.

Locals said that potholes claimed many precious lives in tragic mishaps. Adding to the woes, big vehicles plying on the NH-37 splash water on pedestrians after the potholes are filled with rain water, said a local.

However, after many complaints, authorities repaired the road only to witness the same plight again as the potholes resurfaced at Demow Chariali.

Demow locals have urged the local MLA, state PWD minister to take steps for filling up the big potholes in Demow Chariali at the earliest.

