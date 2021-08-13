Power cuts set to hamper normal life in Diphu  

DIPHU, Aug 12: The APDCL will shut down the power supply of 11KV feeders under Diphu electrical sub-division-I for trimming tree branches along the 11KV feeders, i.e., VIP, Diphu-I, and Diphu-II. APDCL said this is being done to ensure uninterrupted power supply on 75th Independence Day, i.e., August 15, and also for the upcoming All Assam DC Conference which is likely to be held this month here.