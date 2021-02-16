Power tariff cut ahead of Assembly poll  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: Keeping in mind of the upcoming assembly elections slated in April, the state-run Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) has decided to marginally reduce the energy charges of domestic and commercial categories with effect from April 1, 2021.

The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) has already approved the revised power tariff which will come into force from April 1, a statement of AERC said here on Monday.

“The tariffs of APDCL, Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) and Assam Power Generation Company Limited (APGCL) for 2021-22 fiscal have been revised,” the statement said.

According to the revised tariff, “Energy charges for domestic and commercial purposes have been reduced by 20 paise per kWh (kilowatt-hour), while energy charges of all other categories have been reduced by 15 paise per kWh.

In other words, there has been an overall decrease of 2 percent as compared to the existing tariff. However, there will be no reduction in the rental or fixed/demand charges.

The order from the commission came in the wake of the APGCL, AEGCL and APDCL filing petitions for approval for aligning the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for 2019-20 fiscal, Annual Performance Review (APR) for 2020-21 fiscal and determination of revised ARR and tariff for 2021-22 fiscal.

As per the revised rates, “Domestic A” (those using below 5 kW) energy consumers using 0 to 120 units per month will now have to pay 490 paise per kWh against existing rate of 510 paise kWh while “Domestic A” consumers using 121 to 240 units per month will have to pay 615 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 635 paise kWh.

Accordingly, “Domestic B” (those using 5 kW and above up to 25 kW) energy consumers will now have to pay 675 paise per kWh against the existing 695 paise per kWh.

Tariffs of commercial load above 0.5 kW and up to 25 kW have been revised to 720 paise per kWh from the existing rate of 740 paise per kWh.

Similarly, tariffs of non-commercial and non-domestic users have been revised to 615 paise per kWh from the existing 630 paise per kWh.

Government primary and secondary and higher secondary schools will now have to pay a revised rate of 615 paise per kWh against the existing 630 paise per kWh.

Public lighting tariffs have been revised to 625 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 640 paise per kWh.

Energy usage in agriculture up to 25 kW will be charged 430 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 445 paise per kWh.

Rural small industries will be charged 475 paise per kWh against the existing rate of 490 paise per kWh.

Notably, the state government has committed to provide an amount of Rs 400 crore as power purchase subsidy to APDCL for 2021-22 fiscal.