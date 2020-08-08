Power tiller distributed among farmers in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 8: At-least 15 power tillers were distributed among the farmers in Kokrajhar district on Friday at a programme held at district agricultural office.

The district Agriculture officer, Kokrajhar organised the distribution programme where the tillers were handed over to the beneficiaries under Horticulture Mission for North East and Himalayan State (HMNEH) and National Food Security Mission (NFSM) under the financial year 2019-20. The Power tillers were distributed among the farmers on subsidy of INR75000 each.

Director of Agriculture (BTC), MM Swargiary, District agricultural officer HK Baro and other senior departmental officers were present during the programme.

During the occasion, Swargiary mentioned that the farmers should lay stress on the enhancement of more production. While, district agricultural officer, Baro reiterated that farmers are the backbone of the country’s economy and that only when their income increases with the application of scientific agricultural implementation, the district itself will lead towards prosperity.