Power tillers, tractors distributed to SHGs, farmers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 18: Power tillers and tractors were distributed among the representatives of SHGs and individual farmers by agriculture department in a function held at office of the executive engineer of agriculture here on Monday.

The power tillers and tractors were given on subsidised rates.

Distributing the tractors and power tillers, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said, “Despite the lockdown in view of COVID-19 pandemic, we are distributing tractors and power tillers to farmers so that they can start cultivation. With the modern method of farming and availability of agricultural machineries it becomes easier for farmers in agriculture activities. There are 175 tractors to be distributed to farmers. The market price is Rs 1.20 lakh. But we are giving them at Rs 95, 000 per tractor. The KAAC will bear Rs 5.20 lakh, while beneficiaries have to pay only Rs 1.20 lakh for a tractor.”

The programme was attended by MP Horensing Bey; executive member (EM) for agriculture, Amarsing Tisso, EMs, MACs and Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Kumar Das.