Pradhan calls on CM, reviews oil and gas project implementation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan met chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Brahmaputra State Guest House here on Saturday and discussed various issues pertaining to hydrocarbon sector of the state.

During discussion several oil and gas projects under implementation in the state were reviewed. They also discussed further strengthening the oil and gas infrastructure in the State.

During discussion, Sonowal appreciated and thanked the Union Minister for the recent decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has sanctioned feedstock subsidy to BCPL for next 15 years and sanctioned subsidy for oil and gas exploration in the state, besides approval of Viability Gap Funding for setting up of the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) in the Northeastern region.

Representatives of Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) and Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Limited (AHECL) also called on the Union minister and submitted separate memorandums outlining demands of both the PSUs. While the APL delegation requested the Union Minister for sanction of a subsidy from the Central government in line with the feedstock subsidy, which has been sanctioned to BCPL recently as per decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

On the other hand, the delegation of Assam Hydrocarbon and Energy Company Limited (AHECL) requested the Union Minister for approval of 10 percent participating interest in OIL as a measure to make the PSU more viable.

Pradhan underlined the potential of the hydrocarbon sector in the north east and assured to look into the demands of APL and AHECL.

He also requested the State government to carry out a financial impact study of AHL and take up the matter with the Central government.

State minister of mines & minerals Sum Ronghang, chief minister’s media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, chief minister’s legal advisor Santanu Bharali, principal secretary to chief minister Sanjay Lohiya, vice chairman of APL Bikul Chandra Deka, chairman of AHECL Punakan Baruah and its vice chairman Shivji Dubey were also present at the meeting.