Pradhanmantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana meeting in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 25: Prithiraj Rava, MLA Tezpur, deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, ADC (Health) Banti Talukdar, joint director, Health Services Dr. J. Ahmed, senior medical officers, DPMU members, doctors, nurses virtually participated in the launch of Pradhanmantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana on Monday by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at IMA House, Tezpur. All medical officers and health workers of various BPHCs across the district also took part in the programme from their respective places.

