Pradul Barma’s body to be brought to Guwahati tomorrow

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 11: The body of national taekwondo player Pradul Barma, who died in a hospital in Pune, will be brought to Guwahati by a road ambulance on Monday, family sources here said.

The body of Pradul Barma was formally received by Devasish Sharma, resident commissioner of Assam Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The body will be sent from Sassoon Hospital, Pune to Mumbai for embalming, and then will be sent to Guwahati by road ambulance.

Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika would bear the cost for the road ambulance.

Pradul Barma, son of Jugal Barma, Nalbari, went to Pune on March 22. But he was stuck in Pune due to the lockdown and he suddenly fell ill on April 8.

The members of ASOMI, the Assamese community organisation put all their efforts to get him the best medical care despite the lockdown and were involved in coordinating with the hospital, his family and Assam government.

But unfortunately, he passed away on the night of April 8. He tested negative for COVID-19.