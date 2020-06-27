Sunday, June 28
Prafulla Hazarika passes away

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 27: Prafulla Hazarika (72), a retired teacher of North Jamuguri Higher Secondary School passed away in a private hospital at Tezpur on Saturday.

A permanent resident of Muradal near Jamugurihat, Hazarika was an ideal teacher, actor, artist and a social organiser.

He was associated with Srimanta Sankar Dev Sanga along with many other socio-cultural organisations of Jamugurihat.

Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, Khemraj Dhakal, Principal of North Jamuguri HSS along with many other organisations offered floral tribute to the mortal remains of the deceased. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter along with a host of relatives. His death was widely mourned.

