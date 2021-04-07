Pramila alleges malpractice by UPPL in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 6: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate from Kokrajhar East Pramila Rani Brahma has alleged that the UPPL party has carried out huge malpractices by the UPPL party ahead of the polling day.

While franchising her vote at Kokrajhar Vidyapith High School on Tuesday, Pramila Rani Brahma told the media, “The situation has made me a little nervous, but I am hopeful.”

She further alleged that the Kokrajhar Police are in favour of UPPL candidates and are taking their sides.

“The police are also involved in helping the UPPL party in the distribution of cash in villages and towns in Kokrajhar,” added Pramila Rani Brahma.

Earlier, Kokrajhar Police patrolling team on Sunday night launched a raid at the residence of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate in Kokrajhar East Pramila Rani Brahma ahead of the phase 3 elections.

As per police information, there was a gathering at the residence of Pramila Rani Brahma amid the imposition of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound district.

Police claimed that they had received information about alleged cash distribution activity at Pramila Rani Brahma’s residence.

Pramila Rani Brahma, however, denied the allegations accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally UPPL of “using police power for political gains”.