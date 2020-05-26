Pramila attacks UPPL over fake FB profile

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 25: Accusing United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) of trying to malign her image by making a fake Facebook account in her name, social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma on Monday sought strict action against the persons involved in it.

Brahma said that the said fake account had urged the people in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to cast their votes in favour of UPPL candidates in the ensuing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The elections to 40 seats of BTC was scheduled to be held on April 4 was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The BTC was brought under Governor’s rule as the term of the council expired on April 27.

“The UPPL members are trying to defame my name and image within the party by creating the fake Facebook account and posted unnecessary pictures and posts. The account is totally fake and created by the Opposition parties. I urge police administration to check strictly and punished the involved persons,” Brahma said addressing a press conference here.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the BPF has filed an FIR with Kokrajhar police on Sunday evening and demanded strict action against the guilty Under section 66/67 of IT Act, 2000 read with section of 500/501 of IPC, Kokrajhar BPF women wing president Joymuti Basumatary and secretary Rama Devi Chetry said.