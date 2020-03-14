Pramod Boro appeals ULFA-I, KLO to come to table of talks

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 14: United People’s Party Liberation (IPPL) president Pramod Boro on Saturday appealed to the leaders of ULFA-I and KLO to come to the national mainstream and resolve their issues through peace talks.

“I appeal to ULFA-I and KLO to come to the negotiating table for solution of their issue. Violence can’t resolve any issue,” Boro said addressing a series of election rally at Saralpara, Ultapani, Bishmuri, Banglabari and Titaguri under Debargaon and Banargaon constituencies in Kokrajhar district on Saturday.

He also appealed to the leaders of the civil society and organisation to take initiative to bring the insurgent groups to the mainstream.

Boro targeted BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and said his 17-year rule was full of corruption and malpractices.

“During his 17-year rule, the BPF has failed to deliver goods. The people are fed up with rampant corruption and nepotism. The funds released by the government for welfare of the tribal people have been siphoned off,” Boro said.

“But UPPL will give clean and transparent administration to the people if it is voted to power. We will give good governance,” he said.

“We will put an end to dadagiri. We will form a people’s council. The council should be for people, not for leaders,” he said.

Claiming that a large number of people are extending their support to UPPL, Boro said the people want a parivartan this time. “They have been deprived of good governance in the last years,” he added.

He welcomed the wave of parivartan among all the communities living in BTR and hoped that this wave will give UPPL victory in the election.

Boro claimed that the UPPL will get single majority in the election and form the next council.

He also informed that the UPPL will release its list of candidates for 40 constituencies on Sunday.

The UPPL chief said implementation of Bodo Accord will be top priority of his party as it will usher in a new era of development to the BTR in the days to come.