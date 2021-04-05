Pramod Boro confident of NDA Govt in Assam

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 4: BTR CEM Pramod Boro confident of NDA winning majority seats across the state including BTR districts to form government for straight second term in the state of Assam.

BTR CEM Boro, who is also UPPL chief, made his last election campaign at Jalukbari constituency in support of BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday which was last day electioneering campaign for the third phase.

In the early morning, Boro addressed an election campaign at Saralpara along the Indo-Bhutan border under Kokrajhar East constituency for party canidate Lawrence Islary.

Boro has expressed confidence of winning the Kokrajhar East constituency with massive supports.

He said that NDA led alliance parties will be winning majority seats across the state to form the state government for straight second term.

He has claimed that NDA alliance candidates will be winning all contesting constituencies across the four districts of the BTR as people are coming forward to extend support to the UPPL and its alliance parties.

He said that NDA government in the centre, state and BTC are working for the welfare and development of the common masses.

Boro has alleged that BPF party never pressed for welfare and development of the common masses in their 17 year rule in BTC administration.

“BPF party wants power for their political gaining up only, not for working for the common masses”, Boro said.

Boro in his speech assured that border areas among the Indo-Bhutan would be uplifted with immediate effect in Kokrajhar.