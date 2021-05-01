Pramod Boro hails exit polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 30: President of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro has hailed exit polls showing NDA forming government in Assam.

On Friday in Kokrajhar while talking with some sections of reporters, Boro said that his UPPL party will be getting 7-8 seats of the 11 contesting constituencies in BTC districts.

“People from all corners voted in favour of UPPL and BJP parties in the region to form the state government,”Boro said.

He said that the Mahajot alliance will be able to get a majority in the state.

Meanwhile, Assam social welfare minister and BPF candidate for Kokrajhar East constituency Pramila Rani Brahma seemed unhappy with the exit poll.

She said that the exit poll is not going to be accepted fully as Mahajot got massive support from across the state.