Pramod Boro holds meeting on Orunodoi, Re-Svayem in Chirang 

KOKRAJHAR, June 1: The CEM (Chief Executive Member) of BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Pramod Boro held a discussion with deputy commissioner, block development officers, executive officers and chairman of municipal board regarding launching and implementing of Orunodoi and Re-Svayem, including Covid-19 pandemic management and flood preparedness in the district on Tuesday.

The meeting held in the conference hall of deputy commissioner’s office at Kajalgaon was also attended by Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania, MLAs of Sidli and Bijni constituencies Jayanta Basumatary and Ajoy Kumar Ray and BTC secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary.

While addressing the media persons after the meeting, BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro said that there were a good number of applicants for the Orunodoi scheme in Chirang district. All applications were checked and found that many of them were genuine but left out. As the chief minister had asked to complete the uploading of genuine beneficiaries’ names in the portal, especially whose names were left out earlier within June 10, 2021, we had also from BTC government side urged all deputy commissioners and block development officers of four districts of BTR to take needful steps in this regard, Boro said.

In BTR, about three lakh people would be benefited under the Orunodoi scheme. As such, many people had submitted applications under Re-Svayem in the region. A total of 9,500 beneficiaries of BTR will be benefited under this scheme. They will be provided Rs 50,000 in two installments as financial assistance for their self-sustaining through spending the amount in agriculture, cottage industries, fishery, handloom, farming, etc. activities.

He said the Covid situation in BTR was seen improving day by day. For this, he thanked the district administrations, health department as well as the public for cooperation with the government by observing all Covid related guidelines issued by the government. He hoped that the positivity rate in the region would come down within the next ten days. So, he appealed to the people to strictly follow the SoP for covid management these days. “We have handed over 1440 each Oxymeter and Thermal Scanner to Chirang deputy commissioner for providing them to the same number of ASHA workers working in the district to use in finding out Covid positive cases at the field level,” he added.

It may be stated that under the Orunodoi scheme, Chirang district has selected 16,132 beneficiaries and out of them the names of 9,803 beneficiaries have already been uploaded in the official portal for giving financial assistance of Rs. 830 each.