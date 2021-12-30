Pramod Boro Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Celebrations at Gossaigaon College

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Dec 29: BTR chief executive member, Pramod Boro formally inaugurated the opening ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gossaigaon College on Tuesday with the hoisting of 50 flags for stepping into fifty glorious years of existence with a day-long colourful programme.

The Golden Jubilee flag was hoisted by Raju Narzary, president of governing body, Gossaigaon College followed by Dr. Kumud Ranjan Basumatary, principal, Gossaigaon College and the rest 48 flags were hoisted by invited guests.

Speaking at the inaugural function, BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro laid the foundation stone for the Golden Jubilee year and highlighted that the younger generation can only survive in the global economy during the impact of globalisation, if students and teachers are involved in good relations, new techniques are applied in the field of education, better information and technology education, technical education, etc.

In the beginning of the inaugural function of the Golden Jubilee celebration, principal Dr Kumud Ranjan Basumatary lit the lamp followed by tree plantation by prof Ranjit Kumar Narjari, HoD, department of Botany and laying a wreath at the statue of 12 contributors who contributed specially to the establishment of the college.

Similarly, for stepping into the 50 glorious years of the institution, ‘Memories Down the Lane’ was hosted by Samsuzzaman Sardar, vice-principal, Gossaigaon College where former principal Meghla Chandra (Basu), professor of Bodoland University along with delegates from school and colleges from around Gossaigaon sub-division spoke on various aspects of their outstanding contribution to the college by reminiscing about their memories, educational environment, teacher-student relationship, etc.

On the other hand, Prof Dulumoni Goswami, Department of Education, Gauhati University while addressing the programme as the chief guest presented various aspects of problems and possibilities of the proposed New National Education Policy-2020.

Jagadish Prasad Brahma, director of Education, BTR and Raju Narzary, president of governing body, Gossaigaon College also laid emphasis on how to uplift the students as well as the institution to the highest peak through the New Education Policy-2020.