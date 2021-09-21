Pramod Boro inaugurates supermarket in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Sept 20: BTR chief Pramod Boro on Monday inaugurated the newly built supermarket in Gossaigaon in presence of BTC EM Wilson Hasda and local personalities. Construction of the supermarket in Gossaigaon has been completed with an amount of Rs 5 cr from the financial year of 2014-15 under Gossaigaon Town Committee for the greater interest of businessmen around the town.

After the inauguration of the supermarket in Gossaigaon, a general meeting was also held at the complex of the supermarket under the presidentship of Prafulla Islary, chairman, Gossaigaon Town Committee.

Pramod Boro while attending the meeting discussed the various issues of the businessmen that they have been facing from a long time and assured that Gossaigaon will be established as a model town within 3 years.

The construction of the model town will start with a cost of Rs 150 cr where an open gym centre, public hall, indoor-outdoor stadium for the people of Gossaigaon sub-division and special program for senior citizens will be included. Apart from this, the garbage near the river side will be cleaned under this project.

On the other hand, in a question raised by mediapersons regarding fake encounter that took place in Lungchu forest in Kokrajhar, Pramod Boro reiterated that the case is being taken by chief minister of Assam and a team of special police force will arrive in Kokrajhar and will declare the case history publicly.