Pramod Boro joins UPPL, to fight BTC poll

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 21: Former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Pramod Boro formally joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in a special convention held at Bijni in Chirang district on Friday.

He was accompanied by more than 100 influential leaders of the BTC, including former EM and leaders of other student organisations.

Boro is likely to contest the upcoming elections to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) slated for mid April.

Boro was one of signatories of third Bodo Peace Accord signed in New Delhi on January 27 between the Centre, state government and ABSU, UBPO and four factions of NDFB.

Boro has come out of the student body on February 12 in a session of the student body at Tamulpur in Baksa district.

Boro served 11 year as president of the student body from 2009 to 2020.

“Our aim is to implement the Bodo Peace Accord in letter and spirit,” Boro told reporters here.

UPPL president Urkha Gwra Brahma, general secretary Maoti Brahma Hazoary and several party leaders welcomed Boro and several others who joined the party on Friday.

Former general secretary of All BTC Minority Students Union (ABMSU) Nazrul Islam also joined UPPL in the function. Islam and his five associates including adviser of ABMSU Majibur Rahman also joined the party. Islam said that UPPL is the party of people in the BTC region.