Pramod Boro raises concern on crime against women 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 23: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro has expressed serious concern over increasing crimes against women.

Boro strongly condemned the rape of minor girls recently in Kokrajhar and its adjoining areas across the BTC districts and said that the state government and district administrations are taking strict steps against the anti-social incidents.

He has urged the citizens to stand against the increasing anti-social activities and incidents which are perpetrated by some anti-social elements in the society.

On the preventive steps against Covid-19, Boro said that the BTC administration and state government are jointly initiating to check the spread of Covid-19.

He has urged all sections of citizens to maintain social distance and use hand sanitisers as well use masks to combat Covid.

All rooms of BTC secretariat, BTC legislative assembly hall were also sanitised under the aegis of BTC health and family welfare department.

BTC executive members Arup Kumar Dey and Ranjit Kumar Basumatary have also joined hands in the sanitising initiative.