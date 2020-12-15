Pramod Boro takes oath as BTC chief

New council will work for empowerment of all sections of the society: CM

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 15: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro took oath as the chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at Greenfield, Bodofa Nwgwr here on Tuesday.

Boro took oath in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other dignitaries and a sea of humanity.

Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah administered him oath of office. Besides Boro, the others sworn in included deputy CEM Gobindo Chandra Basumatary of the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP’s Gautam Das and Diganta Barua and Gana Suraksha Party’s (GSP) Ghanashyam Das.

Boro took oath in Bodo language while the others did it in Assamese. The swearing-in ceremony of the new BTC witnessed a sea of humanity at Bodofa Nwgwr on Tuesday. People from far and near of all the four districts in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) gathered at Greenfield to witness the historic moment.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal exuded confidence that the Pramod Boro led new council would script a never-before successes in catapulting socio-economic development of the BTR areas.

Paying rich tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Sonowal said that this great personality discovered the hidden potential of the Bodos. Because of the vision drafted by this great personality in the fields of socio, cultural, academic and political landscape, the BTC is in a position to make a strong statement in its prosperity.

Sonowal expressed his gratitude to all sections of the voters for electing the new members for a new council. He also said that the new Council would take all the people belonging to Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri on board towards development.

The chief minister said that Pramod Boro took oath to make a BTC free from insurgency and corruption and strengthen the harmonious co-existence of all the people in BTC. Sonowal said that in the 21st century, the BJP-led government took a resolution to make Assam stronger on all fields.

Stating that development of a region depends on cooperation of all stake holders, Sonowal requested the UPPL, BJP, GSP to work unitedly for peace and prosperity of the BTC.

He even requested BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary to extend all cooperation. Sonowal also attributed the ‘change of guard’ in the BTC to the end of intimidating days in the region. He also said that the four districts of the BTC are full of natural resources, as the new dispensation needs to create a broad roadmap for transforming BTC into a potential tourist destination.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 40 new colleges would come up in all the 40 constituencies of the BTC.

“40 new colleges and full-fledged stadiums will be set up in all the 40 constituencies,” Sarma said.

“The state government has decided to begin the construction of model colleges in Udalguri, Tamulpur and Chirang each within next month,” Sarma added.

He also stated that a new medical college would be established in Tamulpur. On the other hand, a campus of Bodoland University would be established in Udalguri.

“Besides generously providing fund, the Assam government will cooperate BTC chief Pramod Boro for the development of the BTC areas,” he further said.

While delivering his address Pramod Boro thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that the Bodo Accord would spell an end to the era of fear psychosis in the region and usher in an era of peace and tranquillity.

Stating that the violence had taken several lives in the BTC, the new chief said that from now onwards there will exist an ambience of peace and prosperity, friendship, camaraderie and brotherhood. He also said that the 2.40 lakh homeless people living in the BTC would be given houses, besides drinking water and good quality roads in all areas of the region.

Minister of state for irrigation Bhabesh Kalita, MPs Naba Sarania, Pallab Lochan Das, Dilip Saikia, Housefed chairman Ranjeet Kumar Dass, chief executive members of Karbi, Dimasa, Mising Autonomous Councils and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The new council has been formed with the support of BJP, UPPL and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP).

In the recently concluded elections, the UPPL has won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the just concluded 40-member council polls while the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), which had headed the autonomous body for the last three terms, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and Congress secured one seat.

The lone Congress member Sajal Kumar Sinha joined the BJP on Monday and was subsequently expelled from the Congress.

The BJP on Sunday had decided to dump its alliance partner BPF in the state government and join hands with the UPPL and the GSP to form the next council in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), comprising the four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The BTC elections had assumed significance in view of the state assembly elections likely to be held next year with all the 14 seats from the four districts currently held by the BPF.

The BPF had joined hands with the BJP before the 2016 assembly polls to form the government and three of its MLAs- Pramila Rani Brahma, Chandan Brahma and Rihon Daimary are currently ministers in the Sonowal cabinet. The elections to the Council, earlier scheduled to be held on April 4 was deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic, were held in two phases on December 7 and 10.