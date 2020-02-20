Pramod Boro to join UPPL today, NDFB to fight BTC polls

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 20: Former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Pramod Boro is likely to join the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in a special convention at Borlesiagaon in Bijni of Chirang district on Friday.

Boro was one of the signatories of Bodo Peace Accord signed by the Centre, state governments with the four factions of NDFB, ABSU and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) in the national capital on January 27.

Along with Boro, many leaders of the ABSU are also likely to join the party in its special convention organised ahead of the BTC elections.

Altogether 1,500 delegates are expected to take part in the two-day-long convention.

NDFB-S general secretary B. Ferenga, meanwhile, informed that NDFB-S will contest in the upcoming BTC elections as independent and for this organisation is taking decision at a coordination committee meeting in Udalguri district.

“All the four factions of the NDFB have been unified for implementation of Bodo Peace Accord signed with the government on January 27”, he said.

“There is no plan to join the saffron party”, Ferenga clarified.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court has asked the NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary to surrender himself before the authorities before the expiry of his four-week-long bail period.

“No further extension of his bail, but he can pray for further bail only after surrender on due time,” a lawyer of Daimary said.

Daimary, who was the founder of the NDFB, was granted bail for a four-week time on January 24 last.

Meanwhile, NDFB (Saoraigwra) has expressed its willingness to join the politics ahead of the BTC poll. The NDFB has organised a grand celebration on the occasion of completion of 34 years of establishment at Kapurpara in Udalguri district on February 24.