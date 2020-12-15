Pramod Boro to take oath as BTC chief today

Hagrama seeks one week’s time to prove majority ** Lone Cong winner joins BJP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 14: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro will take oath as chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) at a public function at Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar in presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held amidst claims and counterclaims by both BJP-UPPL-Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) led coalition and Hagrama Mohilary led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Near about 5000 candles were lighted at Green field near Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar ahead of oath taking ceremony on Monday evening.

UPPL chief and designated chief executive member Pramod Boro, Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal participated the lighting programme and lighted earthen lamps.

Boro also paid floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

On Sunday, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi accepted the request for the formation of the new executive council to BTC with Boro as the new chief of BTC in response to the formal request made by 21 elected members of the UPPL, BJP and GSP.

“People voted for change and we will work for their aspirations. Its’ time to work for the uplift of all communities residing in the BTC,” Boro told reporters here.

Boro alleged that BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary is trying to buy UPPL’s members to form the council.

“Many leaders from BPF are communicating with us and are in touch with me. I won’t disclose the names now but will tell you later. They want to come to join us in the council,” Boro said.

“They (BPF) are trying to give money but this will not work with us as we already have arrived at an understanding and various issues are being discussed. We are thinking of bringing an effective governance with the help of all the communities for their development. The governance system has been badly damaged in the past 17 years, so it is now our responsibility to form a good governance system,” Boro added.

However, BPF which emerged as the single largest party with 17 sets out of 40 too claimed its stake to form the next executive council in BTC. In a letter to the Governor, the BPF has sought a week’s time from the Governor to prove its majority on the floor.

“Since BPF and BJP are already in alliance, BPF claiming to form the government with BJP’s support” Mohilary said.

He also hinted that several winning candidates were also unhappy with the alliance of UPPL, BJP and GSP and wanted to withdraw their support to the new coalition.

The UPPL won 12 seats, BJP won 9 seats and 1 seat by Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) led by Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania out of 40 council seats.

As Kokrajhar gets ready for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members, there are chances that six newly elected BPF MCLAs might join the UPPL-BJP in the council.

All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Dipen Boro said the 6 members from the BPF are going to join UPPL very soon.

“According to an internal source, we have come to know that 6 members from the BPF will join UPPL in the coming days. It will be interesting to see which 6 members from BPF are going to join UPPL and we will come to know about them only after the ceremonial event,” Boro said.

Meanwhile, BPF general secretary Prabin Boro welcomed UPPL for getting elected to the council but regretted that the BPF, being the single largest party should be invited to form the executive council by the Governor.

“Democracy is murdered in BTAD. If needed we are ready to prove out majority in the house,” Boro said addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar on Monday.

“BPF has still alliance with BJP. But they did not invite us for talks on government formation. Instead of inviting us, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared Pramod Boro as CEM,” Boro also said.

Meanwhile, the lone winner from Congress Sajal Kumar Singha joined BJP on Monday.

Singha said, “People have voted for change and I believe with BJP, development in my constituency will accelerate.”