Pramod, Hagrama to face composite floor test 

HC on BPF plea: Nominated members barred from voting

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered for a ‘composite floor test’ in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on or before December 26.

The court made the observation while dealing with a writ petition filed by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary challenging the constitutional validity of the appointment of chief executive member (CEM) and other members along with six nominated members in the council.

Mohilary in his writ petition also contended that the rules laid down under Election Rules 2004 were violated.

The single-judge bench of Justice Suman Shyam barred the new executive council, formed by the combine of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), from taking any major decisions till the matter is resolved.

Earlier, six members were nominated to the BTC.

The court reserving their nomination ruled that they cannot take part in the floor test.

On the day of the composite floor test, which is to be convened by the governor, new BTC CEM Pramod Boro of the UPPL and the BPF president Hagrama Mohilary or someone projected by the party will have to prove majority during voting.

A counsel who appeared for BPF in the court said, “It is a very reasoned judgement by the court where composite floor test have been ordered by the court where any party can participate to prove their majority.”

Meanwhile, in order to keep their members safe from any possible horse-trading, the BJP-UPPL-GSP which have forged alliance with the government have taken their members to Shillong and BPF to Phuentsholing in Bhutan.

The government of 4th BTC council was formed on December 16 where the UPPL along with BJP and GSP forged an post poll alliance. Though the BPF had emerged as a single largest party winning 17 seats out of 40 but is short of simple majority and the party was not afforded opportunity to prove their majority by the Governor.

Hagrama though sought for a week’s time from the Governor to prove his majority, the latter accepted the stakes of UPPL-BJP-GSP coalition to form the next council. The coalition formed the executive council with 22. While UPPL bagged 12 seats, BJP got nine and GSP managed to win only one seat.

The petitioner alleged that despite having the single largest party, BPF was not given the opportunity to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

The court has fixed January 11 as the next date of hearing.