Pramod presents Rs 1741.69 cr budget

Opposition BPF skips BTC session

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 8: Amidst absentee of Opposition Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro presented Rs 1741.69 crore budget for 2020-21 fiscal in the Legislative Assembly which began at BTC Legislative Assembly Hall here on Friday.

The session was chaired by speaker Katiram Boro.

Boro, in his budget, focussed on implementation of all clauses of Third Bodo Peace Accord, good governance and welfare and development of all section of the people of the region.

The budget revealed that the BTC has a total Rs 2,350 crore liabilities since its inception.

The budget proposed for observation of birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on March 31 each year.

The budget proposed for appointment of permanent secretaries in appointed in VCDC for development of the rural areas.

It also proposed for implementation of Assam government’s Orunodoi Scheme soon.

The BTC chief informed the House that a three-member committee headed by deputy chief Gabinda Chandra Basumatary has been formed for implementation of rehabilitation package of the surrendered NDFB militants.

BTC EM Ranjit Basumatary and ABSU president Dipen Boro were also part of this committee, he said.

The budget welcome the proposal of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for setting up of three courts for disposal of cases of surrendered NDFB militants.

The House resolved to enhance the strength of the executive members from 14 to 17 including CEM.

Boro also advocated for conducting an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds in various departments during the previous government in BTC.

“We will spend more on education, health, agriculture and infrastructure development. We have decided to increase the number of executive members (EM) also,” Boro said.

On the other hand, opposition BPF skipped the budget session.

“It is sad for a democracy that the BPF is not performing the role of an effective opposition party in the BTCLA by abstaining from the first budget session of our government. For 17 years UPPL has always played constructive role as an opposition. As we have come to power for next five years, now voters of BTR need to see how BPF plays the role of an opposition. I personally request the opposition to strengthen the democracy by at least attending the assembly sessions,” Boro said.

The fourth BTC has been formed by the combine of UPPL, BJP and Naba Sarania-led Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) making an end of 15 year-rule of Hagrama Mohilary’s BPF.

The UPPL won 12 seats, BJP nine and GSP one seat in the just concluded 40-member council polls while the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), which had headed the autonomous body for the last three terms, emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats and Congress secured one seat.