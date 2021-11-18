Pramod seeks CBI probe into fratricidal killings

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 17: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member Pramod Boro has demanded CBI investigation into the fratricidal killings in Bodoland region since 2008-2013 which had claimed lives of several persons in Bodo belts and sought punishment of the involved culprits.

A two-day autumn session of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly began from Wednesday at BTC Legislative Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

The session was chaired by Katiram Boro, speaker of Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly in the chair.

In the assembly session, Opposition BPF MCLAs participated first on Wednesday under the leadership of Opposition leader Derhasat Basumatary, since the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government formed on December 12 last led.

The BPF party has declared Derhasat Basumatary, Salakati MCLA as Opposition leader in the BTC legislative assembly.

Opposition BPF MCLAs participated in the session for the first time after Pramod Boro led the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government formed the government in the Bodoland Territorial Council. The Opposition BPF MCLAs had been aloof from attending the BTC Legislative Assembly expressing dissatisfaction for fourth consecutive assembly sessions with the floor test shown in the on 24th December last and accordingly filed complaint with High Court seeking proper conduct of floor test.

Notably, in the 40 member house of BTC legislative assembly, there were UPPL 13, BJP 14, BPF 11, GSP 1 members.

The session started with a question hour, with questions from Salakati BPF MCLA Doneswar Goyary.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro extended a warm welcome to the Opposition MCLAs who participated in the BTC assembly and was hopeful that the assembly session would witness healthy constructive discussion in the house.

During the question hour, both ruling and Opposition members were seen in a war of words on the alleged corruption that happened during the previous BPF ruled BTC administration.

In reply to a question of Opposition MCLA Munmun Brahma, BTR CEM Pramod Boro said that there were huge amounts of financial anomalies during the previous years which included Rs. 543 crores in CD (chief discretionary) fund, 800 crore’s corruption in PWD department and Rs. 119 crore’s anomalies occurred in the Education department during the previous BPF ruled BTC administration.

Boro has sought CBI and CID investigation into the alleged corruption in the proper way.

BTR CEM Boro said that the BTR administration must get a healthy administration in the region to pave the way for good governance.

He said that the region must have a secured environment and an arms free society.

He sought a CBI investigation in the Bodoland region into the fratricidal killings between 2008-2013 and demanded punishment for the culprits involved.

He highlighted in the BTC assembly session, the fratricidal killings that claimed lives of several persons including journalists.

During the assembly session, BTC executive member for Forest department, Ranjit Basumatary has also sought CID investigation into the 193 crores of corruption in Forest department corruption during the 2012-13 financial year.

He mentioned that the Bodoland region is now witnessing a healthy integration in the society after the signing of the BTR accord (Bodoland Territorial Region) on 27th January (2020) as all factions of NDFB joined the peace accord.

“Today was the first day of the autumn session of the BTC legislative assembly in Kokrajhar. It is my ardent appeal to all the members to be dutiful & actively participate in healthy discussions on various issues to make the session successful while looking forward to a fruitful session in the two day scheduled session”, Boro added.

Opposition leader Derhasat Basumatary assured cooperation from the Opposition in all welfare and development aspects in the BTC districts.

