Pramod seeks Ranjan Daimary’s freedom

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 27: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro has urged Union home minister Amit Shah for immediate release of all jailed Bodo insurgent leaders and founder chairman of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary, who is serving a life term at Guwahati Central Jail in connection with October 2008 serial explosion case.

A delegation of elected representatives of BTC led by its chief Pramod Boro met Union home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati on Saturday and submitted a letter of appreciation with a request to expedite the implementation of the Third Peace Accord with letter and spirit.

“It would be meaningful if other imprisoned leaders, including Ranjan Daimary and his colleagues are freed as per the relevant provisions of the BTR Accord”, Boro told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation team of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) led by its president Dipen Boro met Shah and submitted the memorandum.

The student body urged the Union minister for implementation of the clauses of the Bodo peace Accord in letter and spirit.