Pramod talks tough against backsliding NDFB cadres

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 19: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro expressed unhappiness at the reported ‘backsliding’ of a section of former militants of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

According to the report, a section of NDFB militants, who had come back to the mainstream by laying down their weapons in the early part of last year, have decided to go back to the jungle and take up arms against the government.

1,615 militants had surrendered before chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Guwahati three days after the Third Bodo Peace Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27, 2020.

A year after the Assam government has extended Rs 4 lakh to each of 1279 NDFB militants on January 19.

“It is very unfortunate, if they go back to the jungles to take up arms again,” Boro told reporters here.

“It is not acceptable to us,” he said and added that the government should take stringent action against them.

“The UPPL-BJP-GSP combine government in BTC is working for welfare of all section of the people of the BTR. I find no reason why the militants have to go to the jungles,” he said.

The BTC chief suspected that there are ‘some persons’ working to create an ‘unwanted situation’ in the BTR.

“But we will not allow arms politics in the society,” he added.

Boro, who is also president of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), said that his party will contest from 12 seats across four districts of BTR in the upcoming assembly elections.

“We will fight the poll in alliance with BJP this time,” Boro said.