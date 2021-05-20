Pramod, Tuliram, Gorlosa accorded cabinet status

Assam govt announces free power for all new oxygen plants

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 19: The chief executive members of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) will be accorded the status of a cabinet minister.

The decision was taken in the second meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Presently, Pramod Boro is the chief of BTC, Tuliram Ronghang is the CEM of KAAC and Debolal Gorlosa is the CEM of NCHAC.

The state cabinet also decided to provide free power to all the new oxygen plants that are coming up in the state in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and availability of medical oxygen.

“If any new oxygen plant is set up, the state government will provide 100 percent free power supply. For reviving closed oxygen plants, 100 percent free power will be provided,” a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Likewise, free power will be provided to the new unit if an existing plant goes for an expansion, it added.

“All existing oxygen plants will be given 20 percent free power,” the statement said.

All these decisions regarding oxygen plants will come into effect from January 1, 2021, but financial implications will be from April 1 this year, it added.

“The nomenclature of in-charge minister will be changed to guardian minister, who will take responsibility of their respective districts,” it added.

During the last cabinet meeting on May 11, different districts were assigned to the ministers in order to better monitor the Covid-19 situation.

Debojit Saikia has been appointed as the new advocate general of Assam, the CMO statement said.