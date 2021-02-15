Pranab Gogoi’s family pleads early release

Fate of abducted Quippo staff hangs in balance

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 13: With just two days left for ULFA-I’s ultimatum on February 16, there has not been any perceptible initiative from Assam government or oil company for release of oil employee Pranab Kumar Gogoi from the clutches of the extremists.

Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited who hails from Sivasagar district was kidnapped by ULFA-I along with one of his colleagues in Arunachal Pradesh on December 21.

According to reports, around 15 armed miscreants took away Gogoi and Ram Kumar, a radio operator of the oil drilling company from the drilling location in Diyun, on foot.

The family members of Pranab Kumar Gogoi in Sivasagar are all in tears, helpless and haunted by frustration and indignation.

Gogoi’s wife Namita Gogoi, while speaking to media persons, broke down crying over the fate of her husband from whom she has not received any information since December 18.

Gogoi’s 90-year old father Jajneswar Gogoi, a retired government servant, and mother Swarnalata Gogoi (80) with folded hands appealed for release of their only son on humanitarian ground.

Namita Gogoi, appealed to the ultras involved to release her husband considering the plight of the family. She also appealed to the government and the oil company to do whatever is possible to secure their release.

“I request the abductors to keep my father unhurt,” said daughter of Gogoi.