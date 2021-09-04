Prayer vigil for deceased truckers

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Sept 3: Locals of Ranger Bill, Doyangmukh, in Dima Hasao district where five truckers were burnt to death by suspected Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) held a prayer vigil for the eternal peace of the deceased.

It may be recalled that suspected DNLA militants stopped the trucks and fired at them indiscriminately before setting them on fire on the evening of August 26. The trucks were on their way to Lanka in Hojai district from Umrangso, Dima Hasao, with a load of cement clinker and coal.

People of different faiths and communities prayed at the site of the carnage and lit candles. The locals appealed for maintaining peace.

