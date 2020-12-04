P&RD employee Ganga Kalita retires

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: An employee of the Panchayat and Rural Development Commissionerate, Assam, Ganga Kalita has retired from her service on November 30 last.

Kalita began his career in the year 1988 as a part-time employee in P&RD and later received permanent appointment after two years.

In his 27 years and 5 month-long-career, Kalita was promoted three times before retiring as internal auditor.

A farewell function was held on the occasion on Thursday under the presidentship of P&RD Commissioner Hemen Das to officially bid farewell to employee Ganga Kalita.

Delivering a brief speech on the occasion,Kalita shared his experience working in the department for such a long time. The other employees present in the function praised Kalita for his dedication towards workand also wished him good health.

He was also handed over gratuity certificate and other pension benefits at the end of the function. Additional commissioner Ditimoni Pegu along with other officials and employees were also present during the function.