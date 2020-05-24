Pre-monsoon rain creates havoc in Arunachal

Siang on rise, nearing danger level ** Kley river inundates several areas of Ziro Valley

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, May 23: Incessant rain for the past couple of days has thrown life out of gear in Arunachal Pradesh with several districts witnessing landslides and flood-like situation.

Torrential rain triggered landslides in various places of Itanagar where commuters are facing tough time while travelling through various roads including NH 415 as highway widening work is going on.

A report from Pasighat said that due to torrential rains in the region, water level in the Siang River continued to rise, which created havoc among people living nearby.

Water in the Siang River is flowing in full swing after a couple of days’ rainfall and touched 150.61 meter which is just below the danger level of 153.96 meter till this evening.

The increased level of the Siang is the highest ever recorded in the beginning of monsoon this year as it is nearing the danger level flow of 153.96 meter, a water Resource department official informed.

Last year due to flash flood in the Siang River, residents of Seram village were shifted to safer places and the villagers of Mebo sub-division of East Siang had to construct anti-conversion as a protection measures to protect their houses and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the concerned authority has issued an alert notice to the dwellers of the said area and has asked them to remain calm as the water level is still below the danger point.

The district administration issued an advisory to all general public to refrain themselves from venturing into River for fishing, swimming etc to avoid any eventualities.

An official source from Ziro said that incessant rains for the last three days at Ziro inundated the WRC fields at several locations in and around Ziro valley.

The WRC fields along the river beds near Mudang Tage tri-junction, Tajang, Dutta and Hija villages were the worst affected.

The fingerlings released in the paddy fields recently by the Department of fisheries have been, reportedly, washed away by the overflowing Kley river.

SDO B Tawsik along with CO Sadar Khoda Jalyang, DDMO Nima Drema , DFDO and DAO surveyed the damage caused by the rains. The people have also been cautioned not to go fishing near the Kley river.