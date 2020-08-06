Pregnant woman dies at hospital after being denied medical help

Govt orders probe into incident; Women’s outfits condemn her death

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 6: A pregnant tribal woman Kanpatliu Kamei, (20) died along with her unborn baby on Thursday morning, at the Shija Hospitals Casualty entrance due to denial of medical help by 5 (five) hospitals in Imphal in fear of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following various women bodies including Manipur State women commission condemning the act of the hospitals, the Manipur Government constituted an enquiry committee consisting of chairperson Dr H Babychand, Additional director, Medical Directorate and Dr Y Premchandra Deputy Director Medical Directorate to look into the incident leading to death of Kanpatliu Kamei, (20) wife of Roshan Balang, from Puichi (Oktan) village.

Notably, the circumstances and facts leading to her death are denial of services of the concerned authorities at Senapati District Hospital, JNIMS, RIMS, Imphal Hospital and finally at Shija, Imphal. R Rang Pater, Joint Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Government of Manipur in an order stated that all concerned hospitals shall extend cooperation to the enquiry committee and the committee shall submit the report within a week of the constitution of the committee.

Manipur State Women Commission Chairperson Binota Meinam and Women Action for Development expressed its discontentment at the untimely demise of the pregnant woman. The women groups drew the attention of the concerned authorities for proper investigation into the death of the woman and stated that the state health department must take up necessary arrangements to deal with such issues during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, V Vumlungnang, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), Government of Manipur in an order instructed all government hospitals and private hospitals to ensure that all patients who reach their facility are attended to promptly, especially emergency and time bound cases. Any violation will be viewed very severely and action will be taken under the Manipur Nursing Homes and Clinical Registration Act, 1992 etc, the order added.