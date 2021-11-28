Prepak (Pro) cadre arrested with IEDs by police in Manipur

IMPHAL, Nov 27 (NNN): Security forces in Manipur have arrested a bomb expert of rebel group Prepak (Pro), along with two IEDs, police said late on Friday.

The arrested active Prepak cadre has been identified as Nongthombam Abung Meetei alias Nongdamba (20) son from Imphal East district, according to police.

Apart from two IEDs, the security forces also recovered two RC receivers (circuit board), two electronic detonators, two 9-volt batteries and one remote control device, the police further said.

The IEDs and its associated items were recovered in a follow up operation following the arrest of the active cadre of Prepak (Pro), Imphal East SP N Herojit Singh told media persons.

He said that the Prepak cadre was arrested by a combined team of Imphal East police commandos and troops of 15 Assam Rifles from near Koirengei Bridge under Heingang police station of Imphal East district on Thursday, around 3:30 pm.

The police officer also said that the combined team was conducting a mobile frisking and checking operation, cordon and search operation in different areas along NH-2 from Mantripukhri to Koirengei.

He alleged that the arrested cadre was intercepted by the combined team while he was allegedly looking for a place to plant IED to attack security forces.

During spot interrogation, the security forces learnt that the arrested cadre kept concealed two IEDs at the foothill of Thumbi Ching at Nongpok Sanjenbam which he brought from Moreh last month (October), the police officer said.

He alleged that the IEDs were handed over to him by another cadre of Prepak (Pro) identified as Ango with an instruction to plant at Mantripukhri area along NH-2 to target and attack security forces.

Based on the disclosure, the combined security forces immediately rushed to the place where the arrested cadre said to keep the IEDs concealed.

The two IEDs (weighing 150 gram each) and other items were found concealed inside coconuts, the police officer further said.

He then informed that the arrested cadre came back recently after obtaining training on assembling, planting and handling of explosives including IED at a base camp of the Prepak (Pro) outfit in Myanmar.