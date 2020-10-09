Preparation for GIS-based master plan for Dibrugarh underway

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Oct 8: A stakeholders’ meeting to discuss issues related to preparation of a GIS-based Master Plan-2045 for Dibrugarh under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was held under the chairmanship of Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha on Thursday.

The meeting, which was held at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office, Dibrugarh discussed various issues, requirements and potential related to preparation of the Dibrugarh Master Plan-2045.

At the very beginning, the representatives of “Nektor Engineers & Project Consultants”, which has been entrusted with the task of preparing the Dibrugarh Master Plan-2045, informed the meeting about the progress of master plan, which is being prepared keeping in view the possible population growth, changes in demography, road connectivity, residential, commercial and industrial area expansion and other aspects of development till 2045.

They also informed the meeting about the support they require, such as information and data from other government departments to complete the master plan, which would cover an area of 401 square kilometres of Dibrugarh town and adjacent areas.

Speaking in the meeting, deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha directed Nektor Engineers and Project Consultants to prepare the master plan keeping in view all the possible changes that might happen in next 25 years and to keep scope for modification and inclusion in the future.

He also directed the agency to create a mechanism through which stakeholders like government departments can get in touch with their ideas anytime.

He further directed the agency to make clear-cut demarcation of green belts, structural & non-structural zones, housing & non-housing zones in the master plan.

The agency was also asked to prepare the master plan keeping in view the fact that Dibrugarh and its surrounding areas has several vital installations like the Dibrugarh Airport and other installations of police, para-military forces and Indian Army and the restrictions associated with those areas.

Deputy commissioner also stressed on the need to organize 5-6 rounds of discussions with the people living in the projected area for the master plan and take their views, within one month, so that same can be incorporated in the master plan.

The meeting was also attended by SP Prateek Thube, district development commissioner Partha Pratim Bairagi, additional deputy commissioners Rajib Thapa and Ranjit Konwar and other departmental heads.