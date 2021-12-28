Preparations on for National Voter’s Day Celebration in KA

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 27: In the run-up to the National Voter’s Day (NVD) celebration on January 25, 2022, Election officer, Kabyashree Dihingia has briefed media on the preparation for the celebration in Karbi Anglong.

In a press conference held here at the conference hall of the DC office on Monday, Dihingia said the country is going to celebrate National Voter’s Day (NVD) to enhance awareness among young voters in the political process of the country. Various activities have been planned by the Election Commission of India in all respective revenue districts.

Dihingia said, “As we are approaching the NVD celebration a mass outreach programme called ‘Xojang Voters Competition’ in all 34 revenue districts in Assam will be conducted. The competition is of three events i.e. football, dance and singing competition. Football competition at the district levels will be conducted between December 27, 2021 and January 4, 2022. The winning teams at the district levels will compete in the Zonal level. There are eight zones in Assam and the Zones are Barak Valley, Central Assam, Kamrup Metropolitan, Lower Assam, North Assam, Upper Assam and Bodoland Territorial Region.”

She further said, “In Central Assam Zone there are Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Nagaon, Morigaon and Hojai. The competition will be held at Nagaon. The winning team will participate at the state level which will be held from January 7 to 22 next year. The cash prizes and trophies for the winning teams will be distributed on NVD on January 25, 2022.

The state-level winning team will receive a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 30,000 and the runners up team will also receive a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 20,000. At the Zonal level and district, level winning teams will receive a trophy and cash prizes.”

She also said in the singing and dancing competitions there will be two categories. The first category is from Class-IX to Class XII and in the second category is degree and above.

In the singing competition, the first level will be held in respective schools, colleges and universities and the videos of the winners have to be sent to the Block level. At the Block level, the screening committee will select the videos and there will be competition in dance and singing. The video should be of three minutes.

The Election officer also informed that the Nodal officer at the Block level will open a WhatsApp group and school authorities can get the WhatsApp number for uploading the videos. The competition will be judged by Block Level Screening Committee. District Sports officer and District Cultural officers have been entrusted with the task.

As per the directive from the Election Commission of India, an Electoral Literacy Club (ELCs) and Voter Awareness Forums (VAF) will be set up in schools and colleges and campus ambassadors will be appointed in colleges and Universities.