Preparations on to celebrate Independence Day in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: As per guidelines given by the Union Home Ministry, Chirang district administration has decided to celebrate the ensuing 74th Independence Day, on August 15 with strict observation of social distancing norms at district parade ground Kajalgaon.

This decision was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Chirang Gautam Talukdar here in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday, where Additional Deputy Commissioners Biswajit Goswami, Karmadev Brahma, Ringkhang Mushahary, officials from district police, para military forces, district administration and various departments were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner outlined the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for celebration of Independence Day in 2020.

He pointed out that unlike other years, people from all walk of life would not be able to participate in this year’s Independence Day celebration as it would be conducted with curtailed programme by arranging limited seats for limited guests and invitees in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “Like previous years, students and public will not be invited in the programme and as such, cultural programme and band display by students will not be held,” he said.

However, as it was advised by the Union Home Ministry, the meeting has decided to dedicate this year’s Independence Day celebration to all corona fighters including doctors, para medical staff, nurses, other health workers including police and security personnel.

It was resolved to invite them in the programme for giving honour from the district administration side in recognition of their contribution and hard work in the fight against the coronavirus. Stressing on certain preventive measures to be followed for COVID-19 pandemic during the celebration of Independence Day, he directed the Joint Director Health Services to arrange a COVID-19 testing mechanism at the main entrance gate for conducting mandatory COVID-19 test of all people entering the parade ground on the day. “All people, including guests and invitees will be tested for COVID-19 by using the Rapid Antigen Test before entering the main venue,” the DC added.